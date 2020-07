Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious single story home in Keller ISD. Beautifully maintained. Large living room with vaulted ceiling and brick fireplace. Kitchen is open to living room and comes with SS appliances. Master is seperate from other 2 spacios bedrooms. Amazing backyard, complete with 25' deck for entertaining and storage shed. Great neighborhood with easy access to schools and shopping.