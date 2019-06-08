All apartments in Watauga
7741 Kelly Lynn Lane
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:21 PM

7741 Kelly Lynn Lane

7741 Kelly Lynn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7741 Kelly Lynn Lane, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious 5/3/2 is features 3 bedrooms including the master downstairs and 2 bedrooms and bonus room upstairs. The oversized living room features a corner wood burning fireplace while the kitchen offers ample counter space and a dine in area. With a split floorplan, the master bedroom is separate from the other 2 bedrooms downstairs. The master bedroom is complete with a walk in closet, dual sink vanity, soaking tub, and stand up shower. Another full bathroom downstairs to service the two secondary bedrooms downstairs. Upstairs is the third full bath, two bedrooms, and a bonus space perfect for an office, play room, gaming room, etc. Within walking distance to a beautiful park!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7741 Kelly Lynn Lane have any available units?
7741 Kelly Lynn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 7741 Kelly Lynn Lane have?
Some of 7741 Kelly Lynn Lane's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7741 Kelly Lynn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7741 Kelly Lynn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7741 Kelly Lynn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7741 Kelly Lynn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7741 Kelly Lynn Lane offer parking?
No, 7741 Kelly Lynn Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7741 Kelly Lynn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7741 Kelly Lynn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7741 Kelly Lynn Lane have a pool?
No, 7741 Kelly Lynn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7741 Kelly Lynn Lane have accessible units?
No, 7741 Kelly Lynn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7741 Kelly Lynn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7741 Kelly Lynn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7741 Kelly Lynn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7741 Kelly Lynn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

