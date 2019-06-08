7741 Kelly Lynn Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious 5/3/2 is features 3 bedrooms including the master downstairs and 2 bedrooms and bonus room upstairs. The oversized living room features a corner wood burning fireplace while the kitchen offers ample counter space and a dine in area. With a split floorplan, the master bedroom is separate from the other 2 bedrooms downstairs. The master bedroom is complete with a walk in closet, dual sink vanity, soaking tub, and stand up shower. Another full bathroom downstairs to service the two secondary bedrooms downstairs. Upstairs is the third full bath, two bedrooms, and a bonus space perfect for an office, play room, gaming room, etc. Within walking distance to a beautiful park!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.