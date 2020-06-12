All apartments in Watauga
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
7101 Brookdale Ct.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:46 AM

7101 Brookdale Ct.

7101 Brookdale Court · No Longer Available
Location

7101 Brookdale Court, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Available 07/01/20 4/3 2026 sq ft. W/pool, maintenance included. - Property Id: 282049

Beautiful home on corner lot walking distance from elementary school and public library. Recently remodeled with paint, flooring and counter tops. This home also has an Inground pool, irrigation system and security alarm. Owner pays, pool, lawn and security alarm maintenace cost. Tenant pays electric and water.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282049
Property Id 282049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5786706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7101 Brookdale Ct. have any available units?
7101 Brookdale Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 7101 Brookdale Ct. have?
Some of 7101 Brookdale Ct.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7101 Brookdale Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
7101 Brookdale Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7101 Brookdale Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 7101 Brookdale Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 7101 Brookdale Ct. offer parking?
No, 7101 Brookdale Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 7101 Brookdale Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7101 Brookdale Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7101 Brookdale Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 7101 Brookdale Ct. has a pool.
Does 7101 Brookdale Ct. have accessible units?
No, 7101 Brookdale Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 7101 Brookdale Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7101 Brookdale Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7101 Brookdale Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7101 Brookdale Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

