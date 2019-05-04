All apartments in Watauga
7001 Betsy Ross Ct.
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:37 AM

7001 Betsy Ross Ct.

7001 Betsy Ross Court · No Longer Available
Location

7001 Betsy Ross Court, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy single story home in Watauga - Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home in Watauga. Features an awesome, very large covered back porch perfect for entertaining. Storage shed with overhead door in back yard. Wood floors in living and hallway, ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms, new carpet in all 3 bedrooms, and new paint throughout. Kitchen counters and hall bath counter refinished. Kitchen features wall oven, gas cooktop, over the range microwave, and stainless steel double door fridge with ice maker and water dispenser. Master bath has inset shower/tub combo and master bedroom has walk-in closet. Ceiling fans throughout home including on back patio. 2 car garage has opener and a storage closet. Carport over driveway. Pets ok with deposit of $500 per and $25 monthly pet rent. No smoking, no housing vouchers. Must make 3.5x rent, and have good rental (no evictions or collections in past 5 years).

(RLNE4868671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7001 Betsy Ross Ct. have any available units?
7001 Betsy Ross Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 7001 Betsy Ross Ct. have?
Some of 7001 Betsy Ross Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7001 Betsy Ross Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
7001 Betsy Ross Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 Betsy Ross Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7001 Betsy Ross Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 7001 Betsy Ross Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 7001 Betsy Ross Ct. offers parking.
Does 7001 Betsy Ross Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7001 Betsy Ross Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 Betsy Ross Ct. have a pool?
No, 7001 Betsy Ross Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 7001 Betsy Ross Ct. have accessible units?
No, 7001 Betsy Ross Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 Betsy Ross Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7001 Betsy Ross Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7001 Betsy Ross Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7001 Betsy Ross Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

