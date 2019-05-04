7001 Betsy Ross Ct.

Amenities

Cozy single story home in Watauga - Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home in Watauga. Features an awesome, very large covered back porch perfect for entertaining. Storage shed with overhead door in back yard. Wood floors in living and hallway, ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms, new carpet in all 3 bedrooms, and new paint throughout. Kitchen counters and hall bath counter refinished. Kitchen features wall oven, gas cooktop, over the range microwave, and stainless steel double door fridge with ice maker and water dispenser. Master bath has inset shower/tub combo and master bedroom has walk-in closet. Ceiling fans throughout home including on back patio. 2 car garage has opener and a storage closet. Carport over driveway. Pets ok with deposit of $500 per and $25 monthly pet rent. No smoking, no housing vouchers. Must make 3.5x rent, and have good rental (no evictions or collections in past 5 years).



