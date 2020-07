Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely redone. Renters dream, wood floors in living, tile in kitchen and carpet in all the bedrooms. The bathrooms have been remodeled with new tile showers, granite vanities. Ceiling fans in each bedroom. Large backyard with grass and fenced in yard. The kitchen has granite counter tops with new SS appliances. Kitchen island with breakfast bar.