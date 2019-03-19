6904 Yorkston Street

Amenities

COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME IN WATAUGA. If you want a new house but cannot afford it, come and check out this newly remodeled home. It has upgraded luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the home, plush carpet in the bedrooms, updated bathrooms, stainless appliances, gas cooking, granite ctops, and more. This energy efficient home boasts all new double hung vinyl windows and solar power energy to help cut down on those electric bills. There is a lot of extra square footage including a converted garage space for a nice den and an enclosed patio made into a sunroom or playroom for the kids. Don't worry about the storage, there is an oversized workshop in the backyard that includes electricity and ac.