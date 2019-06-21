6629 Valley View Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nice, clean 3-bedroom, 2-full bath, 2 car garage and definitely shows pride of past ownership. This home has been well cared for, newer flooring, paint, New Roof -2010, New HVAC in-2015 Huge, grassy backyard, plenty of room for, Holiday or Birthday parties. Located in a wonderful neighborhood, close to lot's of dining, shopping and easy access to major highways, not too far from DFW Airport and just min. from Alliance Town Center and not far from Texas Motor Speedway. Birdville School District.