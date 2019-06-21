All apartments in Watauga
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
6629 Valley View Drive
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:11 AM

6629 Valley View Drive

6629 Valley View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6629 Valley View Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice, clean 3-bedroom, 2-full bath, 2 car garage and definitely shows pride of past ownership. This home has been well cared for, newer flooring, paint, New Roof -2010, New HVAC in-2015 Huge, grassy backyard, plenty of room for, Holiday or Birthday parties. Located in a wonderful neighborhood, close to lot's of dining, shopping and easy access to major highways, not too far from DFW Airport and just min. from Alliance Town Center and not far from Texas Motor Speedway. Birdville School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6629 Valley View Drive have any available units?
6629 Valley View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6629 Valley View Drive have?
Some of 6629 Valley View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6629 Valley View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6629 Valley View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6629 Valley View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6629 Valley View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6629 Valley View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6629 Valley View Drive offers parking.
Does 6629 Valley View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6629 Valley View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6629 Valley View Drive have a pool?
No, 6629 Valley View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6629 Valley View Drive have accessible units?
No, 6629 Valley View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6629 Valley View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6629 Valley View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6629 Valley View Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6629 Valley View Drive has units with air conditioning.

