Watauga, TX
6628 Murel Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6628 Murel Drive

6628 Murel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6628 Murel Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6628 Murel is a must see! This single story house has been rebuilt from the studs. Everything is new! New paint, new flooring, new light fixtures, new cabinets, new tubs, new appliances. New new new!

This property has a great, open floor plan. The galley kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space, and tile flooring. It is equipped with an electric range, a dishwasher, and a stainless steel sink with a garbage disposal. The kitchen is flanked on one side by a dining area, and on the other by the family room. Windows at both ends allow for lots of bright, natural light. The spacious family room is carpeted and has a ceiling fan to help keep things cool! Large, fully fenced backyard. Easy to maintain. Two car garage.

Three spacious bedrooms are located down a hallway away from the living area. All bedrooms are carpeted and have ceiling fans. The guest bath has a large sink and vanity, and a shower over the tub. The master has an en suite bathroom with dual vanity.

Near Grace Hardeman Elementary, Watauga Middle & Richland High School.
Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available 11/5/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

