6560 Westridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

This wonderful home is filled with natural light and centrally located. Beautiful floors thru out, NO carpet or popcorn ceilings. Fresh paint inside and out and bathrooms have been tastefully upgraded. Home also has a small extra room that would make a great office or craft room. Backyard is gorgeous, filled with flowers, walkways, pergolas, serene seating areas and big shade trees. There is also a fire pit. New water heater, newer ac and breaker box and updated lightning thru out. This is a must see.