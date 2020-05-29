All apartments in Watauga
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:34 AM

6560 Westridge Drive

6560 Westridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6560 Westridge Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
This wonderful home is filled with natural light and centrally located. Beautiful floors thru out, NO carpet or popcorn ceilings. Fresh paint inside and out and bathrooms have been tastefully upgraded. Home also has a small extra room that would make a great office or craft room. Backyard is gorgeous, filled with flowers, walkways, pergolas, serene seating areas and big shade trees. There is also a fire pit. New water heater, newer ac and breaker box and updated lightning thru out. This is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6560 Westridge Drive have any available units?
6560 Westridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6560 Westridge Drive have?
Some of 6560 Westridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6560 Westridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6560 Westridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6560 Westridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6560 Westridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6560 Westridge Drive offer parking?
No, 6560 Westridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6560 Westridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6560 Westridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6560 Westridge Drive have a pool?
No, 6560 Westridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6560 Westridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6560 Westridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6560 Westridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6560 Westridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6560 Westridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6560 Westridge Drive has units with air conditioning.

