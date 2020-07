Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming house with a beautiful pool in your back yard. This affordable house with a swimming pool and beautiful, low maintenance backyard is what you need!!! Kitchen with eat in area, open up to living room with fireplace. Master bath with very unique sky light and blue tile! Wood plank floor in the living room that's just off the kitchen with all appliances including the refrigerator included as well as washer and dryer.

Energy efficient windows. Pool service is included in price.