Last updated May 27 2019 at 11:49 AM

6532 Windrock Dr

6532 Windrock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6532 Windrock Drive, Watauga, TX 76148
Foster Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Cozy 3 bed, 2 bath home for lease in Watuaga. - Nice cozy updated home with new flooring, living room w/fireplace, vaulted ceilings, bay windows in dining, modern 2-tone paint and updated master shower and guest tub. Large private backyard with wood fence.

-- Appliances: Includes a stove/oven, dishwasher;
-- Utilities: Not included - all utilities must be setup in tenants name by move-in;
-- Lease Terms: 12+ months minimum;
-- Pets Allowed: Yes;
-- Insurance Required: Yes;

Apply at (www.verdei.co) under vacancies. To qualify, applicant must make at least 3x monthly rent of combined gross income, have a credit score of 600+, no landlord collections, and no past criminal history or evictions. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.

(RLNE4923404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6532 Windrock Dr have any available units?
6532 Windrock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6532 Windrock Dr have?
Some of 6532 Windrock Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6532 Windrock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6532 Windrock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6532 Windrock Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6532 Windrock Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6532 Windrock Dr offer parking?
No, 6532 Windrock Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6532 Windrock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6532 Windrock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6532 Windrock Dr have a pool?
No, 6532 Windrock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6532 Windrock Dr have accessible units?
No, 6532 Windrock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6532 Windrock Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6532 Windrock Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6532 Windrock Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6532 Windrock Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

