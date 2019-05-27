6532 Windrock Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 3 bed, 2 bath home for lease in Watuaga. - Nice cozy updated home with new flooring, living room w/fireplace, vaulted ceilings, bay windows in dining, modern 2-tone paint and updated master shower and guest tub. Large private backyard with wood fence.



-- Appliances: Includes a stove/oven, dishwasher;

-- Utilities: Not included - all utilities must be setup in tenants name by move-in;

-- Lease Terms: 12+ months minimum;

-- Pets Allowed: Yes;

-- Insurance Required: Yes;



Apply at (www.verdei.co) under vacancies. To qualify, applicant must make at least 3x monthly rent of combined gross income, have a credit score of 600+, no landlord collections, and no past criminal history or evictions. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.



