Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Newly updated beautiful house with a super large backyard and covered patio. Wood look tile throughout the house makes your cleaning super easy!!! New Fresh paint, Brand new cabinet and appliances. You would think this is a brand new house!!! Convenient location, close to shops and restaurants. Best of all, it is zoned to the Excellent Keller ISD!!!! Dog under 25 lbs only, NO cat!!!