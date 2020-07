Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Charming three bedroom, two bath, two-car garage home in Watauga conveniently located near highways 820 & 35W for easy access to any nearby city. With all new paint, flooring, and plumbing, you could make this the home of your dreams! Washer and dryer connections located in garage, and kitchen appliances are supplied with exception of the refrigerator. Agent or prospective tenant to verify exact schools and square footage pulled from tax records. To apply, please contact agent.