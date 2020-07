Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Keller ISD! Large living area with fireplace. Dining has built in china cabinet. Kitchen has lots of storage and there are built ins in laundry room. Neutral colors in and out, lots of ceramic tile throughout and new carpet in the bedrooms. Backyard has storage building and covered patio area. Tenant to verify schools. Pets accepted on case by case basis. Make ready is still underway, but showings to begin soon and move in ready within 10 days.