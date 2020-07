Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available now!! Updated 1-story home for lease in established neighborhood or Watauga, only 4 minutes to the middle and elementary schools. This home features updated flooring, high vaulted ceilings, an eat-in kitchen, with new appliances! Fully fenced backyard and attached 2 car garage on a cul-de-sac. Pets are considered in a case-by-case basis, no vicious breeds.