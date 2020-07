Amenities

4 bedrooms, no carpet, large back yard, Keller ISD! - This house seems much bigger that the actual square footage. The yard is extra big with a privacy fence! Great neighborhood in Watauga. Easy access to shopping and close to sought after Keller ISD schools. Flooring will be replaced when tenant moves out. *HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED* Contact our office for information.



