Watauga, TX
6261 Stardust Drive S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6261 Stardust Drive S

6261 Stardust Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

6261 Stardust Drive South, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated and upgraded stunner is desirable Sunnybrook section of Watauga. Home has just received a long list of improvements. The kitchen is new and includes new granite counters and stainless steel appliances. All the flooring is new. The paint is fresh and neutral. The light fixtures and plumbing fixtures are new. There a large fenced back yard and no houses behind you. Vaulted ceiling in the living room which is open to the dinning room and kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6261 Stardust Drive S have any available units?
6261 Stardust Drive S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6261 Stardust Drive S have?
Some of 6261 Stardust Drive S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6261 Stardust Drive S currently offering any rent specials?
6261 Stardust Drive S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6261 Stardust Drive S pet-friendly?
No, 6261 Stardust Drive S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watauga.
Does 6261 Stardust Drive S offer parking?
Yes, 6261 Stardust Drive S offers parking.
Does 6261 Stardust Drive S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6261 Stardust Drive S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6261 Stardust Drive S have a pool?
No, 6261 Stardust Drive S does not have a pool.
Does 6261 Stardust Drive S have accessible units?
No, 6261 Stardust Drive S does not have accessible units.
Does 6261 Stardust Drive S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6261 Stardust Drive S has units with dishwashers.
Does 6261 Stardust Drive S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6261 Stardust Drive S does not have units with air conditioning.

