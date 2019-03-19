Updated and upgraded stunner is desirable Sunnybrook section of Watauga. Home has just received a long list of improvements. The kitchen is new and includes new granite counters and stainless steel appliances. All the flooring is new. The paint is fresh and neutral. The light fixtures and plumbing fixtures are new. There a large fenced back yard and no houses behind you. Vaulted ceiling in the living room which is open to the dinning room and kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6261 Stardust Drive S have any available units?
6261 Stardust Drive S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 6261 Stardust Drive S have?
Some of 6261 Stardust Drive S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6261 Stardust Drive S currently offering any rent specials?
6261 Stardust Drive S is not currently offering any rent specials.