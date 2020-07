6120 Grayson Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

VERY NICE, THIS IS THE ONE. KELLER SCHOOLS. GREAT HOME ON CUL-DE-SAC NICELY UPDATED NEW FLOORING FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT. OPEN LARGE LIVING AREA. SPACIOUS MASTER AND TWO NICE ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS WITH WALKIN CLOSETS. PRETTY WOODBURNING FIREPLACE, CEILING FANS THRUOUT. NEW FIXTURES SMOOTHTOP ELECTRIC RANGE, NEW DISHWASHER, LARGE PATIO AREA, EXTRA LARGE BACKYARD, STG BLDG. NEW FENCE. BASKETBALL HOOP REFRIGERATOR WILL REMAIN WITH NO WARRANTY FRONT YARD MOWED. ALMOST NEW REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.