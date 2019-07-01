6052 Judy Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large living room with wood burning fireplace and ceramic tile recently installed through out the home. Good sized kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter top space, bright and open with breakfast area. Large master bedroom with attached master bath and walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms face the front of the house and share the second full bath. Huge backyard with mature trees and open patio. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.