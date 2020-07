Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a 3 bedroom, 3 bath on a corner lot. Covered patio & 3 storage buildings in back yard. Full size laundry room off of the spacious living area. It has a fireplace with a built in firelog cubby. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet. This is a quiet street in an established neighborhood.



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,450.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.