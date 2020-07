Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Fully Renovated Four Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home in Birdville ISD. Open Floor Plan, Spacious Kitchen with All New Stainless Steel Appliances, Formal Dining Room, Split Master Suite, Separate Garden Tub and Shower, Double Vanity Sink, Large Walk in Closet. Freshly Painted, New Carpet, New Tile Flooring, Granite in Kitchen & Bathrooms. Located on a Quiet Cul de Sac. Dogs Allowed with Pet Deposit, No Cats Please.