5325 Yampa Trail

**Special! If you sign a lease you will get 30 days of free rent!!**



Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,905 sq ft, 1 story home in Watauga! Beautiful dark wood floors in living area, dining area and kitchen! Living room with fireplace. Galley style kitchen with lots of cabinet space! Spacious bedrooms throughout. Backyard with mature tree, perfect for pets! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.