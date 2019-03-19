All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 5325 Yampa Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
5325 Yampa Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5325 Yampa Trail

5325 Yampa Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5325 Yampa Trail, Watauga, TX 76137

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Special! If you sign a lease you will get 30 days of free rent!!**

Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,905 sq ft, 1 story home in Watauga! Beautiful dark wood floors in living area, dining area and kitchen! Living room with fireplace. Galley style kitchen with lots of cabinet space! Spacious bedrooms throughout. Backyard with mature tree, perfect for pets! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5325 Yampa Trail have any available units?
5325 Yampa Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
Is 5325 Yampa Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5325 Yampa Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5325 Yampa Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5325 Yampa Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5325 Yampa Trail offer parking?
No, 5325 Yampa Trail does not offer parking.
Does 5325 Yampa Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5325 Yampa Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5325 Yampa Trail have a pool?
No, 5325 Yampa Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5325 Yampa Trail have accessible units?
No, 5325 Yampa Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5325 Yampa Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5325 Yampa Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5325 Yampa Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 5325 Yampa Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District