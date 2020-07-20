24570 Macedonia Road

Amenities

Really Cute Rental Find on Acreage Located in Hockley! The house sits on 2.4 acres in a pretty country setting. The house features 2 bedrooms with each have their own private bathroom, front and back covered porches and tile flooring. Home has nice landscaping out front. The back of the property has a new 2 stall barn. There is also a barn upfront that has a bonus room with a/c and heat. Two separate cross fenced pastures, almost 1 acre each. Close to the elementary school. Don't Miss Out On This Rare Find!!