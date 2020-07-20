All apartments in Waller County
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:06 PM

24570 Macedonia Road

24570 Macedonia Rd · No Longer Available
Location

24570 Macedonia Rd, Waller County, TX 77447

Amenities

Really Cute Rental Find on Acreage Located in Hockley! The house sits on 2.4 acres in a pretty country setting. The house features 2 bedrooms with each have their own private bathroom, front and back covered porches and tile flooring. Home has nice landscaping out front. The back of the property has a new 2 stall barn. There is also a barn upfront that has a bonus room with a/c and heat. Two separate cross fenced pastures, almost 1 acre each. Close to the elementary school. Don't Miss Out On This Rare Find!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24570 Macedonia Road have any available units?
24570 Macedonia Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waller County, TX.
What amenities does 24570 Macedonia Road have?
Some of 24570 Macedonia Road's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24570 Macedonia Road currently offering any rent specials?
24570 Macedonia Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24570 Macedonia Road pet-friendly?
No, 24570 Macedonia Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waller County.
Does 24570 Macedonia Road offer parking?
No, 24570 Macedonia Road does not offer parking.
Does 24570 Macedonia Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24570 Macedonia Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24570 Macedonia Road have a pool?
No, 24570 Macedonia Road does not have a pool.
Does 24570 Macedonia Road have accessible units?
Yes, 24570 Macedonia Road has accessible units.
Does 24570 Macedonia Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 24570 Macedonia Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24570 Macedonia Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24570 Macedonia Road has units with air conditioning.
