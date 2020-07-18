All apartments in Victoria County
Find more places like 232 Wellspring Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Victoria County, TX
/
232 Wellspring Boulevard
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:14 PM

232 Wellspring Boulevard

232 Wellspring Blvd · (361) 827-4471
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

232 Wellspring Blvd, Victoria County, TX 77904

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2481 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Are you looking for a new place to call home? Need more room? Want to be on the outskirts of town but still have city conveniences? Then make your appointment now and look no further! This home has it all! Beauty, space, convenience and more. Home is equipped with all kitchen appliances, custom cabinets, an office or optional 4th bedroom/guest room, rain forest showers, high ceilings, new carpet, vacuum system, a covered outdoor grill and kitchen area, large yard, circular drive and much more. This home is move-in ready. You will be proud to call this house home.
Monthly rent includes pest control, lawn care and maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Wellspring Boulevard have any available units?
232 Wellspring Boulevard has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 232 Wellspring Boulevard have?
Some of 232 Wellspring Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Wellspring Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
232 Wellspring Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Wellspring Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 232 Wellspring Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Victoria County.
Does 232 Wellspring Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 232 Wellspring Boulevard offers parking.
Does 232 Wellspring Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Wellspring Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Wellspring Boulevard have a pool?
No, 232 Wellspring Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 232 Wellspring Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 232 Wellspring Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Wellspring Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 Wellspring Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Wellspring Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Wellspring Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 232 Wellspring Boulevard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Victoria
2402 N Ben Wilson St
Victoria, TX 77901
Windsor Park
3001 Arroyo Dr
Victoria, TX 77901
Oak Forest
5312 John Stockbauer Dr
Victoria, TX 77904
Tanglewood
306 Sam Houston Dr
Victoria, TX 77901
Country Lane Townhomes
4801 NE Zac Lentz Pkwy
Victoria, TX 77904
The Duke
301 Augusta Dr
Victoria, TX 77904
Latigo Crossing
1601 John Stockbauer Dr
Victoria, TX 77901
Autumn Park
4405 N Navarro St
Victoria, TX 77904

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Corpus Christi, TXVictoria, TXSeguin, TXBay City, TX
Portland, TXBeeville, TXWharton, TX
Rockport, TXAransas Pass, TXKenedy, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastal Bend CollegeDel Mar College
Texas Lutheran UniversityTexas A & M University-Corpus Christi
Wharton County Junior College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity