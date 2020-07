Amenities

Like New! Move-in ready! This lovely 4 bedroom home features a large family room with lots of light. The fully equipped kitchen showcases 1 year old energy-efficient kitchen appliances, stunning granite counter tops, and large center island. The spacious master suite features walk-in closet, soaking tub and separate shower. Fresh paint, carpet and flooring throughout the entire home. Available for Sale, Rent or Rent to Buy - Contact for details