/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:07 AM
49 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Van Alstyne, TX
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1508 Syracuse Drive
1508 Syracuse Drive, Van Alstyne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1865 sqft
Beautiful home in Georgetown Heights Subdivision with community club house, pool, park & playground. This well maintained home in Van Alstyne ISD has a fireplace, open living area, formal dining, & split bedrooms.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1531 San Carlos Drive
1531 San Carlos Drive, Van Alstyne, TX
Wonderful home in a great neighborhood with an awesome layout with 3 bedrooms downstairs, 3 full baths, large living room, and beautiful kitchen.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
301 Southwest
301 South West Main Street, Van Alstyne, TX
Don't miss out on your opportunity to live in this beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bath Copper Creek Condo built in 2015 and located on the TAMU Bus Route -- last pick up and first drop off.
Results within 1 mile of Van Alstyne
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1968 County Road 1106
1968 County Road 1106, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1040 sqft
Completely renovated spectacular 1 story home build in 4.361 acres of absolutely gorgeous land. The main house has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Immaculate concrete storm shelter in front yard.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
125 Charleston Drive
125 Charleston Drive, Anna, TX
This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 dining areas. Featuring Anna ISD schools. The house has a nice covered patio with a beautiful farm view. The spacious yard is perfect for grilling and enjoying a barbecue with friends and family.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3242 Dumas Drive
3242 Dumas Drive, Anna, TX
This is a charming home in a great Anna neighborhood and in better than new condition. Excellent 4 bedroom, 2 bath single story split bedroom floor plan.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
104 Aaron Street
104 Aaron St, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2050 sqft
Lived in only 2 years. 3 bed rooms, 2 baths, utility room and a game room are upstairs. Living, dining, kitchen and half bath are down stairs. Large fenced back yard. Nice modern home with modern features.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
301 Olivia Lane
301 Olivia Lane, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1749 sqft
Stunning, specious, open floor plan home close to all the amenities.This home went through top to bottom renovation and spared nothing. You just have to see it to believe it.
Results within 5 miles of Van Alstyne
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
165 Ryan Street
165 Ryan St, Collin County, TX
Great 4 bedroom house Located just minutes from HWY 75 and McKinney, family-friendly amenity center featuring an expansive pool with splash pad.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
128 Tennyson Street
128 Tennyson Street, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1604 sqft
Gorgeous house with huge backyard. Spacious kitchen with granite counters open to the living room. Great floor plan for entertaining. Living room includes an electric fireplace. Nestled in great neighborhood. No smokers. Pets negotiable.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1601 Westfall Dr
1601 Westfall Dr, Collin County, TX
Fantastic home in the golf course community - LENNAR- New Nora 2 story in Watermill collection. Kitchen opens to the family room, master down with convenient 1st-floor laundry room.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2409 Lupton St
2409 Lupton St, Collin County, TX
Brand new home featuring vinyl wood flooring 1st floor, ceramic tile bathrooms. Large fenced back yard with full sprinkler system. Granite kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, washer dryer. Oversize masterbath shower.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3107 Elam Street
3107 Elam St, Collin County, TX
Beautify home in a quite and friendly community! Lovely 2 story 4 bedroom with 2.1 bath. Master bedroom downstairs with bay window.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1307 James Street
1307 James St, Howe, TX
Energy efficient beautiful and lovely 4-bedroom home locates at west of Hwy 75. High Ceiling family room connect to a double door study room. New ceiling fan just installed.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2822 Pecan Grove Drive
2822 Pecan Grove Drive, Anna, TX
Beautiful home with plenty of space for the entire family. Includes high end finishes in all areas of the house, including a gorgeous back yard with space for relaxation that is backed up to a perfect view of the green belt.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
825 Mahogany Drive
825 Mahogany Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1828 sqft
Cute house on corner lot.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1322 N Powell Parkway
1322 North Powell Parkway, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1980 sqft
CHARMING VINTAGE TWO STORY, 3 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms & walking distance from Anna Middle School.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
308 Dogwood Drive
308 Dogwood Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1390 sqft
Beautiful Home in Anna! Three bedrooms and two full baths with a huge backyard! Close to schools, major highways for easy commute, restaurants and shops!
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
806 Westfield Drive
806 Westfield Drive, Anna, TX
Beautiful landscaped must see home!!!! Hardwood floors and ceramic tile. Flex-room that you can use as fourth bedroom, second family room or media room. Large eat in kitchen!! High ceilings with ceiling fans. This is a wonderful home for a family!!!!
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1132 Honeywell Drive
1132 Honeywell Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1576 sqft
Beautiful home in a great community with excellent amenities! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, ceramic and laminate floors and covered patio. Refrigerator is staying, this one will not last.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
801 Sequoia Drive
801 Sequoia Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2036 sqft
Move in ready! Popular 1 story with large kitchen open to family room. Rigid core plank wood look floors with carpet in bedrooms. Includes brick & stone exterior. 2,036 sq ft and was built in 2004. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1833 Olive Lane
1833 Olive Lane, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1515 sqft
This charming one story 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom home, wood flooring through out all three bedrooms.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
421 Stanley Falls Drive
421 Stanley Falls Drive, Anna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1672 sqft
Well maintained home in a quiet neighborhood with a community pool. Neutral colors throughout the home with an open concept design from the kitchen to the living area. 2 inch faux wood blinds on all windows.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
203 Cyrus Street
203 Cyrus St, Collin County, TX
Huge corner lot. Single family home in fast growing Anna area built 2018. 5 beds for large family! This charmer is the ideal home and layout. Spacious bedrooms separate from master, open floor plan spanning the kitchen, dinning and living room.