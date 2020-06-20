All apartments in Van Alstyne
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

1531 San Carlos Drive

1531 San Carlos Drive · (214) 334-2055
Location

1531 San Carlos Drive, Van Alstyne, TX 75495

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2193 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Wonderful home in a great neighborhood with an awesome layout with 3 bedrooms downstairs, 3 full baths, large living room, and beautiful kitchen. Large master suite with beautiful master bath with garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities and huge walk in closet. The 4th bedroom is upstairs with a full bath and could also be used as a 2nd living area or game or media room. New luxury vinyl plank wood flooring installed in living room and downstairs bedrooms. New stove & dishwasher. New paint. Beautiful cast stone fireplace. Walking distance to elementary school. Neighborhood has community pool, park and sport court. Easy access to 75 for a quick commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 San Carlos Drive have any available units?
1531 San Carlos Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1531 San Carlos Drive have?
Some of 1531 San Carlos Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 San Carlos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1531 San Carlos Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 San Carlos Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1531 San Carlos Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Van Alstyne.
Does 1531 San Carlos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1531 San Carlos Drive does offer parking.
Does 1531 San Carlos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 San Carlos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 San Carlos Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1531 San Carlos Drive has a pool.
Does 1531 San Carlos Drive have accessible units?
No, 1531 San Carlos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 San Carlos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1531 San Carlos Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1531 San Carlos Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1531 San Carlos Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
