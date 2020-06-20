1531 San Carlos Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Wonderful home in a great neighborhood with an awesome layout with 3 bedrooms downstairs, 3 full baths, large living room, and beautiful kitchen. Large master suite with beautiful master bath with garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities and huge walk in closet. The 4th bedroom is upstairs with a full bath and could also be used as a 2nd living area or game or media room. New luxury vinyl plank wood flooring installed in living room and downstairs bedrooms. New stove & dishwasher. New paint. Beautiful cast stone fireplace. Walking distance to elementary school. Neighborhood has community pool, park and sport court. Easy access to 75 for a quick commute.