val verde county
9 Apartments for rent in Val Verde County, TX📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
Stonegate Apartments
705 Kings Way, Del Rio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1199 sqft
Welcome to Stonegate Apartments. Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be. We offer our residents the finest in modern amenities, including a clubhouse, fitness center, and play area.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
100 Royal Way Unit 5 B
100 Royal Way Dr, Del Rio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1251 sqft
Wonderfully updated condo w/granite kitchen counter tops, double oven and a deep pantry. HUGE Master bedroom with ensuite bath featuring a luxurious walk-in shower and largr jet tub.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1309 Avenue P Apt #2
1309 Avenue P, Del Rio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
1030 sqft
Adorable, $650.00 per month, deposit $650.00, minimum 12 month lease, lease will include water, sewage, and trash. Unit #2, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, new carpet, windows and paint. All appliances including washer and dryer.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
82 Medicine Bow
82 Medicine Bow Trl, Del Rio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1734 sqft
Beautiful stucco home on a corner lot, with a grand entry. Large windows and french doors. Open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
16 Larkwood Lane
16 Larkwood Ln, Del Rio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2361 sqft
Custom built, Architectually designed home on beautifully landscaped lot with well established Magnolia and Fruit trees. Three bedroom, two-bath, two car carport with additional parking spaces in the front.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
202 Hodge Street - RENTAL
202 Hodge St, Del Rio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1101 sqft
Great central location. New Roof and air conditioning approximately one year old. Available August 1, 2020, no pets, security deposit $950, will not be available to show till August 1, 2020.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
113 B Rhonda Drive - Rental
113 Rhonda St, Del Rio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Ready for new tenant ! Wood floors upstairs, Porcelain tile downstairs, covered parking, private back yard, ceiling fans, washer and dryer. Rent will included water and garbage. Deposit $1050.00. Sorry NO pets. Application required/$35.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
105 Lantana
105 Lantana Ln, Del Rio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1491 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Buena Vista school district. Tile throughout. Covered back patio and in-ground pool. Pool care is included in the rent. *Application fee is $35.
Last updated November 5 at 02:06 AM
511 Qualia Dr. - RENTAL
511 Qualia Dr, Del Rio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2364 sqft
Gorgeous Ranch style home by Val Verde Winery. Three bedrooms and two full baths. Comfortable and spacious living room, family room, and office space.
