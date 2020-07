Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath cottage is so charming. With two separate living areas both with beautiful fireplaces, French doors leading to the peaceful backyard, and hardwoods throughout, this is a great space for entertaining. The master bedroom also has French doors looking out to the green backyard and the quartz countertops in the bathrooms are simply lovely. The location of this home is excellent, with Preston Center, Inwood Village, and Highland Park schools nearby.