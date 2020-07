Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated University Park home in friendly neighborhood-- close to shopping-schools-tollway and in Highland Park School District. New kitchen with large granite island overlooking the a large family room, 3 bed rooms, 2.5 bath, two full baths are new in Jan 2017--see photos, new hardwood floors in living-dining-bedrooms, wine refrig, private stone paved patio, enclosed-conditioned sunroom, two fireplaces, plenty of closet space, detached garage, and laundry rm with half bath. 2,400sf.