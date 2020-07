Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Well-maintained and spacious tudor conveniently located in University Park. Recently refinished hardwoods, tons of storage and living space. First floor features the open concept kitchen, with granite counter tops and commercial-grade gas stove, dining room, and a bedroom. Spacious second floor showcases the over-sized master and two additional bedrooms. The large, fenced backyard and detached garage complete the property. Come see for yourself!



Pets on a case-by-case basis.