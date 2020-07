Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking

Located in HPISD, the location of this duplex is fantastic. Walkability is a key benefit of living here. Walk to Coffee Park, as well as dining and shopping options. This charming duplex has a stone courtyard in the front and a patio in the back for enjoying the outdoors. The floor plan is open, spacious and flows well. Fresh, neat as a pin, and ready for move-in! Owner prefers a lease that goes to 4-30-21.