Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 3449 Binkley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
3449 Binkley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3449 Binkley
3449 Binkley Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3449 Binkley Avenue, University Park, TX 75205
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom3.1 bath 2car SFA! Ready to move in! Large kitchen, large master, lots of closets! This house will not last long! $7000 a month for a 6 month lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3449 Binkley have any available units?
3449 Binkley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
University Park, TX
.
What amenities does 3449 Binkley have?
Some of 3449 Binkley's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3449 Binkley currently offering any rent specials?
3449 Binkley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3449 Binkley pet-friendly?
No, 3449 Binkley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in University Park
.
Does 3449 Binkley offer parking?
No, 3449 Binkley does not offer parking.
Does 3449 Binkley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3449 Binkley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3449 Binkley have a pool?
No, 3449 Binkley does not have a pool.
Does 3449 Binkley have accessible units?
No, 3449 Binkley does not have accessible units.
Does 3449 Binkley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3449 Binkley has units with dishwashers.
Does 3449 Binkley have units with air conditioning?
No, 3449 Binkley does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Addison, TX
Coppell, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Duncanville, TX
Sachse, TX
Rowlett, TX
The Colony, TX
DeSoto, TX
Wylie, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Rockwall, TX
Little Elm, TX
Fairview, TX
Forney, TX
Southlake, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Southern Methodist University
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center