University Park, TX
3449 Binkley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3449 Binkley

3449 Binkley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3449 Binkley Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom3.1 bath 2car SFA! Ready to move in! Large kitchen, large master, lots of closets! This house will not last long! $7000 a month for a 6 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3449 Binkley have any available units?
3449 Binkley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3449 Binkley have?
Some of 3449 Binkley's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3449 Binkley currently offering any rent specials?
3449 Binkley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3449 Binkley pet-friendly?
No, 3449 Binkley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3449 Binkley offer parking?
No, 3449 Binkley does not offer parking.
Does 3449 Binkley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3449 Binkley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3449 Binkley have a pool?
No, 3449 Binkley does not have a pool.
Does 3449 Binkley have accessible units?
No, 3449 Binkley does not have accessible units.
Does 3449 Binkley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3449 Binkley has units with dishwashers.
Does 3449 Binkley have units with air conditioning?
No, 3449 Binkley does not have units with air conditioning.

