Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Move-in ready Condo near SMU. This very well maintained 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 story town home, boasts granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and a private balcony off the living room. Carpeted bedrooms and great light filled windows throughout. The Highland Park School district and the proximity to SMU, make this one not to be missed!