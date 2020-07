Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful redone two bedroom two bathroom apartment in a charming small complex in University Park with

incredible access to SMU, Snider Plaza and Central Expressway. No detail was missed in this 2018 remodel - all

new windows, kitchen with all new appliances, bathrooms and vinyl plank hardwood floors throughout.

Whirlpool washer-dryer included, water and gas included and covered parking. This unit also has a private fully

fenced yard off of the living room.