Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Updated two bedroom corner unit condo near SMU and Highland Park Middle School. Engineered wood floors throughout, granite in kitchen and both baths, wet bar, two fireplaces, plantation shutters on all windows, French doors to a private balcony, pool and two covered parking in secured garage. Fantastic location that is walking distance to SMU, Armstrong, MIS, HPMS, shops and restaurants along Hillcrest and Snider Plaza.