3336 Rosedale Avenue

Amenities
Conveniently located within walking distance to Snyder Plaza & area schools, this lovely 3 story, soft contemporary is eager to welcome you home. Upon entrance you will be greeted by rich hardwood floors & open, stacked formals perfect for entertaining. This chic kitchen flaunts coffered ceilings, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, built-in refrigerator, wine chiller, 5 burner gas stove, built-in breakfast nook & abundant counter space. The private fenced backyard could easily accommodate a small garden or dog run. The large master suite boasts marble counters, dual sinks, jetted tub, dual walk-in closets, large shower, & plenty space to relax. What's more? A great bonus room on the 3rd level!