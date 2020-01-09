3336 Rosedale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

Conveniently located within walking distance to Snyder Plaza & area schools, this lovely 3 story, soft contemporary is eager to welcome you home. Upon entrance you will be greeted by rich hardwood floors & open, stacked formals perfect for entertaining. This chic kitchen flaunts coffered ceilings, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, built-in refrigerator, wine chiller, 5 burner gas stove, built-in breakfast nook & abundant counter space. The private fenced backyard could easily accommodate a small garden or dog run. The large master suite boasts marble counters, dual sinks, jetted tub, dual walk-in closets, large shower, & plenty space to relax. What's more? A great bonus room on the 3rd level!