Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

3336 Rosedale Avenue

3336 Rosedale Avenue
Location

3336 Rosedale Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
Conveniently located within walking distance to Snyder Plaza & area schools, this lovely 3 story, soft contemporary is eager to welcome you home. Upon entrance you will be greeted by rich hardwood floors & open, stacked formals perfect for entertaining. This chic kitchen flaunts coffered ceilings, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, built-in refrigerator, wine chiller, 5 burner gas stove, built-in breakfast nook & abundant counter space. The private fenced backyard could easily accommodate a small garden or dog run. The large master suite boasts marble counters, dual sinks, jetted tub, dual walk-in closets, large shower, & plenty space to relax. What's more? A great bonus room on the 3rd level!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3336 Rosedale Avenue have any available units?
3336 Rosedale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 3336 Rosedale Avenue have?
Some of 3336 Rosedale Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3336 Rosedale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3336 Rosedale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3336 Rosedale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3336 Rosedale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3336 Rosedale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3336 Rosedale Avenue offers parking.
Does 3336 Rosedale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3336 Rosedale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3336 Rosedale Avenue have a pool?
No, 3336 Rosedale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3336 Rosedale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3336 Rosedale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3336 Rosedale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3336 Rosedale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3336 Rosedale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3336 Rosedale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

