Amenities

granite counters parking elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities elevator parking

3116 Rosedale Avenue Unit # 101 Available 06/01/20 SMU AREA CONDO - Luxury Living in the heart of University Park. The Heights on Rosedale complex offers ultimate luxury and convenience. This former 1st floor model unit boast lots of light, decorator finish out and has an open floorplan, high ceilings, SS appliances, granite counter, oversized bedrooms with private baths, reserved underground parking with gated access, elevator in complex, walking distance to SMU, Snider Plaza and area schools. A must see!!!



(RLNE2285047)