All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 3116 Rosedale Avenue Unit # 101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
3116 Rosedale Avenue Unit # 101
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:11 PM

3116 Rosedale Avenue Unit # 101

3116 Rosedale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3116 Rosedale Avenue, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

granite counters
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
3116 Rosedale Avenue Unit # 101 Available 06/01/20 SMU AREA CONDO - Luxury Living in the heart of University Park. The Heights on Rosedale complex offers ultimate luxury and convenience. This former 1st floor model unit boast lots of light, decorator finish out and has an open floorplan, high ceilings, SS appliances, granite counter, oversized bedrooms with private baths, reserved underground parking with gated access, elevator in complex, walking distance to SMU, Snider Plaza and area schools. A must see!!!

(RLNE2285047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 Rosedale Avenue Unit # 101 have any available units?
3116 Rosedale Avenue Unit # 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
Is 3116 Rosedale Avenue Unit # 101 currently offering any rent specials?
3116 Rosedale Avenue Unit # 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 Rosedale Avenue Unit # 101 pet-friendly?
No, 3116 Rosedale Avenue Unit # 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 3116 Rosedale Avenue Unit # 101 offer parking?
Yes, 3116 Rosedale Avenue Unit # 101 offers parking.
Does 3116 Rosedale Avenue Unit # 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 Rosedale Avenue Unit # 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 Rosedale Avenue Unit # 101 have a pool?
No, 3116 Rosedale Avenue Unit # 101 does not have a pool.
Does 3116 Rosedale Avenue Unit # 101 have accessible units?
No, 3116 Rosedale Avenue Unit # 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 Rosedale Avenue Unit # 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3116 Rosedale Avenue Unit # 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3116 Rosedale Avenue Unit # 101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3116 Rosedale Avenue Unit # 101 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center