2936 Dyer Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Stepping onto its deep front sitting porch, this UP property welcomes you home. All interiors have been completely freshly painted with newly added hardwood floors in family rm, kitchen & breakfast rm and new carpet on stairs & in master. Open floor plan incorporates expansive living & dining spaces, followed by the family room, large island kitchen & breakfast room. Glass doors in family room open to 2nd covered porch & large back yard. Upstairs are 4 charming bedrooms including the master suite, 3 full baths & utility. Master has 2 walk-in closets, large bath & access to a third sitting porch. An automatic gate secures the driveway & oversized 2 car garage with quarters above & covered walkway to the house.