All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 2936 Dyer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
2936 Dyer Street
Last updated June 1 2019 at 9:43 AM

2936 Dyer Street

2936 Dyer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2936 Dyer Street, University Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stepping onto its deep front sitting porch, this UP property welcomes you home. All interiors have been completely freshly painted with newly added hardwood floors in family rm, kitchen & breakfast rm and new carpet on stairs & in master. Open floor plan incorporates expansive living & dining spaces, followed by the family room, large island kitchen & breakfast room. Glass doors in family room open to 2nd covered porch & large back yard. Upstairs are 4 charming bedrooms including the master suite, 3 full baths & utility. Master has 2 walk-in closets, large bath & access to a third sitting porch. An automatic gate secures the driveway & oversized 2 car garage with quarters above & covered walkway to the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2936 Dyer Street have any available units?
2936 Dyer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 2936 Dyer Street have?
Some of 2936 Dyer Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2936 Dyer Street currently offering any rent specials?
2936 Dyer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2936 Dyer Street pet-friendly?
No, 2936 Dyer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 2936 Dyer Street offer parking?
Yes, 2936 Dyer Street offers parking.
Does 2936 Dyer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2936 Dyer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2936 Dyer Street have a pool?
No, 2936 Dyer Street does not have a pool.
Does 2936 Dyer Street have accessible units?
No, 2936 Dyer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2936 Dyer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2936 Dyer Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2936 Dyer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2936 Dyer Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center