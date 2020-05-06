All apartments in University Park
Find more places like 2924 Southwestern Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Park, TX
/
2924 Southwestern Boulevard
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:48 PM

2924 Southwestern Boulevard

2924 Southwestern Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2924 Southwestern Boulevard, University Park, TX 75225
Caruth Hills and Homeplace

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous Home in University Park on a 70 x 160 lot. First Floor has Beautiful Hardwood floors, Formal Living with Wood Burning Fireplace, Library, Dining Room, & Bedroom with In-Suite Bath. Kitchen has White Cabinetry, Light Granite, SS Appliances, & Vulcan Range, Pantry, Wet Bar, Breakfast Bar. Kitchen opens to Family Room w Floor-to-Ceiling Stone Fireplace & Large Bay Window Overlooking Backyard. The Second Floor offers Utility Room, 2 Additional Bedrooms, One Full Bath & a Spacious Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling & Rough Hewn Beams. Beautiful White Marble Bath with Separate Jetted Tub & Shower, His & Her Dressing Areas, Vanities & Walk-in Closets. A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2924 Southwestern Boulevard have any available units?
2924 Southwestern Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University Park, TX.
What amenities does 2924 Southwestern Boulevard have?
Some of 2924 Southwestern Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2924 Southwestern Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2924 Southwestern Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2924 Southwestern Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2924 Southwestern Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Park.
Does 2924 Southwestern Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2924 Southwestern Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2924 Southwestern Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2924 Southwestern Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2924 Southwestern Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2924 Southwestern Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2924 Southwestern Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2924 Southwestern Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2924 Southwestern Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2924 Southwestern Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 2924 Southwestern Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2924 Southwestern Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXBalch Springs, TXDuncanville, TXSachse, TX
Rowlett, TXThe Colony, TXDeSoto, TXWylie, TXCedar Hill, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXLittle Elm, TXFairview, TXForney, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Methodist UniversityAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center