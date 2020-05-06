2924 Southwestern Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous Home in University Park on a 70 x 160 lot. First Floor has Beautiful Hardwood floors, Formal Living with Wood Burning Fireplace, Library, Dining Room, & Bedroom with In-Suite Bath. Kitchen has White Cabinetry, Light Granite, SS Appliances, & Vulcan Range, Pantry, Wet Bar, Breakfast Bar. Kitchen opens to Family Room w Floor-to-Ceiling Stone Fireplace & Large Bay Window Overlooking Backyard. The Second Floor offers Utility Room, 2 Additional Bedrooms, One Full Bath & a Spacious Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceiling & Rough Hewn Beams. Beautiful White Marble Bath with Separate Jetted Tub & Shower, His & Her Dressing Areas, Vanities & Walk-in Closets. A Must See!