Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2351 Mirabeau

2351 Mirabeau Dr · (903) 571-2508
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email.
Location

2351 Mirabeau Dr, Tyler, TX 75703

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2351 Mirabeau · Avail. Jul 1

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3400 sqft

Amenities

2351 Mirabeau Available 07/01/20 2351 Mirabeau - Coming Available July 1st, this spectacular two story, five bedroom, four bathroom home, comes complete with a three car garage and a fully fenced-in back yard. Located in the premier and tranquil subdivision of Waters Edge at Oak Hollow, this spacious home is the perfect distance from the finest shopping and dining that Tyler has to offer, with quick access to Old Jacksonville Highway, and subsequently Cumberland, Grande, Loops 49, and 323. Featuring raised ceilings, recessed lighting, stainless appliances, and granite countertops in the kitchen, this home has tons of space, modern amenities, and a fabulous floor plan. Call our leasing agent Josh today to schedule a showing because it will not be available for long! 903-571-2508

Situated within the Tyler Independent School District, the schools are Jack Elementary, Three Lakes Middle, and Robert E. Lee High School.

There is approximately 3,680 square feet of heated and cooled living space.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

If you have pets*, please provide all pertinent information while filling out your application paperwork. Once approved, a pet deposit will be required for each pet. The pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out, less any lawful deductions.
*Aggressive breeds are not allowed. This includes Pit Bulls and Pit Bull mixes, American Bulldog and American Bulldog mixes, Mastiffs, Chows, Rottweilers, and Dobermans. If you have questions pertaining our policy on restricted breeds, please contact our leasing agent, Josh, at 903-571-2508.

If you have a service or an emotional support animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. We will happily provide you with the necessary documentation upon request.

Application fees are non-refundable. Nanci Wright Property Management will process all complete applications upon receipt. We will not hold a unit without a security deposit, and we will not hold a unit for more than two weeks. No home will be held off the market until the security deposit is paid.

As a bonus amenity, NWP management provides around-the-clock emergency maintenance, seven days a week, as well as bi-monthly air filter changes and preventative maintenance inspections. Not to mention our office full of friendly, professional staff who are dedicated to making your leasing experience excellent.

(RLNE5817968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

