All apartments in Tyler
Find more places like 1221 North Whitten Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tyler, TX
/
1221 North Whitten Avenue
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:01 PM

1221 North Whitten Avenue

1221 N Whitten Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tyler
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1221 N Whitten Ave, Tyler, TX 75702

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
key fob access
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops; microwave; electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; refrigerator; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink.

**Photos and 3D tour may be representative of the house plan, but not actual photos of the home**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 North Whitten Avenue have any available units?
1221 North Whitten Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tyler, TX.
What amenities does 1221 North Whitten Avenue have?
Some of 1221 North Whitten Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 North Whitten Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1221 North Whitten Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 North Whitten Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 North Whitten Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1221 North Whitten Avenue offer parking?
No, 1221 North Whitten Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1221 North Whitten Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 North Whitten Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 North Whitten Avenue have a pool?
No, 1221 North Whitten Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1221 North Whitten Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1221 North Whitten Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 North Whitten Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 North Whitten Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 North Whitten Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 North Whitten Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Oaks
4400 Troup Hwy
Tyler, TX 75703
The Ashton Apartments
1717 Shiloh Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
The Madison of Tyler
5348 Old Jacksonville Hwy
Tyler, TX 75703
Finley
5621 Old Bullard Rd
Tyler, TX 75703
Dodson
3900 Old Bullard Rd
Tyler, TX 75701
Stonebrook Apartments
5058 Paluxy Dr
Tyler, TX 75703
Cedar Trails
3700 McDonald Rd
Tyler, TX 75701
The Woodlands
400 Old Grande Blvd
Tyler, TX 75703

Similar Pages

Tyler 1 BedroomsTyler 2 Bedrooms
Tyler Apartments with PoolsTyler Dog Friendly Apartments
Tyler Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Longview, TXAthens, TXPalestine, TX
Sulphur Springs, TXHenderson, TXKilgore, TX
Canton, TXBullard, TXWhitehouse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at TylerTyler Junior College
Trinity Valley Community College
Kilgore College