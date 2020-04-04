9 Sonora Drive

Amenities
NEW BUILD! Executive's welcome! Luxury Custom Home located in Trophy Club, mins to Hwy 114, close to DFW airport. Home exudes curb appeal with Brick Exterior & Cast Stone Accents highlighted by 3 Cedar Garage doors. Established neighborhood, this home is built for entertaining! Large covered patio with outdoor living. Game room up with a wet bar + cabinets. 5th bedroom upstairs could transform into space off game room, office, living area off the 2nd master, nursery + The master suites + bathrooms are a luxurious retreat. Stackable laundry system in master closet down! Full Size laundry room up. Wine cellar ready for stocking. Hand scraped hardwoods, 2 Master Bedrooms, plus so much more! Yard Mowing provided!