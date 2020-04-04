9 Sonora Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage new construction

NEW BUILD! Executive's welcome! Luxury Custom Home located in Trophy Club, mins to Hwy 114, close to DFW airport. Home exudes curb appeal with Brick Exterior & Cast Stone Accents highlighted by 3 Cedar Garage doors. Established neighborhood, this home is built for entertaining! Large covered patio with outdoor living. Game room up with a wet bar + cabinets. 5th bedroom upstairs could transform into space off game room, office, living area off the 2nd master, nursery + The master suites + bathrooms are a luxurious retreat. Stackable laundry system in master closet down! Full Size laundry room up. Wine cellar ready for stocking. Hand scraped hardwoods, 2 Master Bedrooms, plus so much more! Yard Mowing provided!