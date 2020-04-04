All apartments in Trophy Club
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:30 AM

9 Sonora Drive

9 Sonora Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9 Sonora Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
NEW BUILD! Executive's welcome! Luxury Custom Home located in Trophy Club, mins to Hwy 114, close to DFW airport. Home exudes curb appeal with Brick Exterior & Cast Stone Accents highlighted by 3 Cedar Garage doors. Established neighborhood, this home is built for entertaining! Large covered patio with outdoor living. Game room up with a wet bar + cabinets. 5th bedroom upstairs could transform into space off game room, office, living area off the 2nd master, nursery + The master suites + bathrooms are a luxurious retreat. Stackable laundry system in master closet down! Full Size laundry room up. Wine cellar ready for stocking. Hand scraped hardwoods, 2 Master Bedrooms, plus so much more! Yard Mowing provided!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Sonora Drive have any available units?
9 Sonora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 9 Sonora Drive have?
Some of 9 Sonora Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Sonora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9 Sonora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Sonora Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9 Sonora Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 9 Sonora Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9 Sonora Drive offers parking.
Does 9 Sonora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Sonora Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Sonora Drive have a pool?
No, 9 Sonora Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9 Sonora Drive have accessible units?
No, 9 Sonora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Sonora Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Sonora Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Sonora Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Sonora Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

