Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:17 PM

8 Salida Drive

8 Salida Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8 Salida Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PREMIUM PROPERTY - BEAUTIFUL $50k complete remodel with Split floor plan, and NO popcorn ceilings! Completely repainted inside an out - redone in light and bright transitional decorator style! Spacious island kitchen with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, undermount sink & all new stainless steel appliances! Gorgeous wide plank wood laminate floors, new carpet & tile. Both bathrooms completely redone in quartz countertops, undermount sinks and porcelain tile. All new plumbing & electrical fixtures! Open Patio, large fenced backyard, & full sprinkler system! Garage is repainted too! Not your typical rental. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Open Sunday June 30, 1-2 pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

