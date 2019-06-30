8 Salida Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PREMIUM PROPERTY - BEAUTIFUL $50k complete remodel with Split floor plan, and NO popcorn ceilings! Completely repainted inside an out - redone in light and bright transitional decorator style! Spacious island kitchen with granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, undermount sink & all new stainless steel appliances! Gorgeous wide plank wood laminate floors, new carpet & tile. Both bathrooms completely redone in quartz countertops, undermount sinks and porcelain tile. All new plumbing & electrical fixtures! Open Patio, large fenced backyard, & full sprinkler system! Garage is repainted too! Not your typical rental. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Open Sunday June 30, 1-2 pm