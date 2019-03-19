7 Turnbury Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Gorgeous Trophy Club home located on a cul-de-sac with easy access to Highway 114 and Top Ranking Schools. This home boast over 3200 square feet and has 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths. Master bedroom down with his and her closets, second bedroom down that can also be used as an office. Spacious Kitchen is open to the living area and has upgraded appliances with breakfast bar and a large walk in pantry. There is a separate dining room for additional entertaining. Upstairs offers 2 bedrooms with jack and jill bath, and Media room with screen and projector for your enjoyment; this room could also be a playroom. Large backyard with covered patio and lots of trees offers plenty of shade during the hot summer months!