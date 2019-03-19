All apartments in Trophy Club
7 Turnbury Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7 Turnbury Court

7 Turnbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

7 Turnbury Court, Trophy Club, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
Gorgeous Trophy Club home located on a cul-de-sac with easy access to Highway 114 and Top Ranking Schools. This home boast over 3200 square feet and has 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths. Master bedroom down with his and her closets, second bedroom down that can also be used as an office. Spacious Kitchen is open to the living area and has upgraded appliances with breakfast bar and a large walk in pantry. There is a separate dining room for additional entertaining. Upstairs offers 2 bedrooms with jack and jill bath, and Media room with screen and projector for your enjoyment; this room could also be a playroom. Large backyard with covered patio and lots of trees offers plenty of shade during the hot summer months!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Turnbury Court have any available units?
7 Turnbury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 7 Turnbury Court have?
Some of 7 Turnbury Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Turnbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
7 Turnbury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Turnbury Court pet-friendly?
No, 7 Turnbury Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 7 Turnbury Court offer parking?
No, 7 Turnbury Court does not offer parking.
Does 7 Turnbury Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Turnbury Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Turnbury Court have a pool?
No, 7 Turnbury Court does not have a pool.
Does 7 Turnbury Court have accessible units?
No, 7 Turnbury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Turnbury Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Turnbury Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Turnbury Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Turnbury Court does not have units with air conditioning.

