57 Meadowbrook Lane

TROPHY CLUB GOLF COURSE LOT!!!!! This one is located on Hogan's Championship #3 tee box in a quiet section of Trophy Club. Hardwood floors, plus updated slate flooring and granite kitchen. New paint and carpet throughout. 3 large bedrooms plus a bonus office, nursery or playroom! Enjoy family time around the wood-burning fireplace or relax outside on the master balcony or one of the two patios. The spacious back yard is open to the golf course with a small fenced area for pets and a outside wood burning fireplace as well. House is ready for move in. Call for questions. Owner is currently living in house and is flexible on move in date. Prefer a two year lease but open to shorter or longer terms.