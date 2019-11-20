All apartments in Trophy Club
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:41 AM

57 Meadowbrook Lane

57 Meadowbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

57 Meadowbrook Lane, Trophy Club, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
TROPHY CLUB GOLF COURSE LOT!!!!! This one is located on Hogan's Championship #3 tee box in a quiet section of Trophy Club. Hardwood floors, plus updated slate flooring and granite kitchen. New paint and carpet throughout. 3 large bedrooms plus a bonus office, nursery or playroom! Enjoy family time around the wood-burning fireplace or relax outside on the master balcony or one of the two patios. The spacious back yard is open to the golf course with a small fenced area for pets and a outside wood burning fireplace as well. House is ready for move in. Call for questions. Owner is currently living in house and is flexible on move in date. Prefer a two year lease but open to shorter or longer terms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 Meadowbrook Lane have any available units?
57 Meadowbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 57 Meadowbrook Lane have?
Some of 57 Meadowbrook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 Meadowbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
57 Meadowbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 Meadowbrook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 57 Meadowbrook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 57 Meadowbrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 57 Meadowbrook Lane offers parking.
Does 57 Meadowbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 Meadowbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 Meadowbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 57 Meadowbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 57 Meadowbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 57 Meadowbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 57 Meadowbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 Meadowbrook Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 57 Meadowbrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 57 Meadowbrook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

