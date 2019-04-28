All apartments in Trophy Club
Find more places like 53 Meadowbrook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Trophy Club, TX
/
53 Meadowbrook Lane
Last updated April 28 2019 at 9:18 AM

53 Meadowbrook Lane

53 Meadowbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

53 Meadowbrook Lane, Trophy Club, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home located on hole #3 of the Hogan course of Trophy Club Country Club. Master Bedroom and Bathroom have recently been renovated. Master bedroom has a separate sitting area over looking golf course. Movie room or additional play room located off one of the upstairs bedroom. New carpet will be laid throughout house before move in. Yard Care is included in rent. Updated Air Conditioning units inside and out. Call for additional details. Owner is a Licensed Texas Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Meadowbrook Lane have any available units?
53 Meadowbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 53 Meadowbrook Lane have?
Some of 53 Meadowbrook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Meadowbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
53 Meadowbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Meadowbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 53 Meadowbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 53 Meadowbrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 53 Meadowbrook Lane offers parking.
Does 53 Meadowbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Meadowbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Meadowbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 53 Meadowbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 53 Meadowbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 53 Meadowbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Meadowbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 Meadowbrook Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Meadowbrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 53 Meadowbrook Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXHaltom City, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXRichland Hills, TXThe Colony, TXLittle Elm, TXKrum, TXFarmers Branch, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District