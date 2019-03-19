All apartments in Trophy Club
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

51 Meadowbrook Lane

51 Meadowbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

51 Meadowbrook Lane, Trophy Club, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Four Bedroom, Three Bath Home for rent overlooking hole #3 of the Hogan Golf Course at Trophy Club Country Club. Year round pool service and weekly lawn care provided in rent. House has been remodeled with hand scraped hard wood floors, new cabinets, updated bathrooms, and many more features. Master bedroom has a private balcony overlooking golf course as well as a private staircase to pool. Living room opens to screened in porch facing golf course and pool. Pool has a child safety net around it that must stay installed. Owner is a Licensed Real Estate Broker in Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Meadowbrook Lane have any available units?
51 Meadowbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 51 Meadowbrook Lane have?
Some of 51 Meadowbrook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Meadowbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
51 Meadowbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Meadowbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 51 Meadowbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 51 Meadowbrook Lane offer parking?
No, 51 Meadowbrook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 51 Meadowbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Meadowbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Meadowbrook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 51 Meadowbrook Lane has a pool.
Does 51 Meadowbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 51 Meadowbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Meadowbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Meadowbrook Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Meadowbrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Meadowbrook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

