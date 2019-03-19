51 Meadowbrook Lane

Amenities

Four Bedroom, Three Bath Home for rent overlooking hole #3 of the Hogan Golf Course at Trophy Club Country Club. Year round pool service and weekly lawn care provided in rent. House has been remodeled with hand scraped hard wood floors, new cabinets, updated bathrooms, and many more features. Master bedroom has a private balcony overlooking golf course as well as a private staircase to pool. Living room opens to screened in porch facing golf course and pool. Pool has a child safety net around it that must stay installed. Owner is a Licensed Real Estate Broker in Texas.