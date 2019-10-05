5 Muirfield Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace game room courtyard oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities courtyard game room parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage sits in your own personal forest. A Gated Front Courtyard with Sitting Area and Fountain greet you as you enter this home! As you step into the foyer your sleek & sophisticated Great Room is on your right! A Warm and inviting fireplace is the focal point of this room! For the gourmet cook this kitchen is a must with a large eat around bar and a huge 16 x 13 dining area. It also has a fireplace! After dinner there is a game room upstairs. The master bedroom and two additional bedrooms with a jack-n-jill bathroom are also upstairs. An unexpected conditioned flexible work space could also be a home office. Move in Date of 10-1-19