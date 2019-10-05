All apartments in Trophy Club
Find more places like 5 Muirfield Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Trophy Club, TX
/
5 Muirfield Court
Last updated October 5 2019 at 11:02 AM

5 Muirfield Court

5 Muirfield Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5 Muirfield Court, Trophy Club, TX 76262

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
courtyard
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage sits in your own personal forest. A Gated Front Courtyard with Sitting Area and Fountain greet you as you enter this home! As you step into the foyer your sleek & sophisticated Great Room is on your right! A Warm and inviting fireplace is the focal point of this room! For the gourmet cook this kitchen is a must with a large eat around bar and a huge 16 x 13 dining area. It also has a fireplace! After dinner there is a game room upstairs. The master bedroom and two additional bedrooms with a jack-n-jill bathroom are also upstairs. An unexpected conditioned flexible work space could also be a home office. Move in Date of 10-1-19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Muirfield Court have any available units?
5 Muirfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 5 Muirfield Court have?
Some of 5 Muirfield Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Muirfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
5 Muirfield Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Muirfield Court pet-friendly?
No, 5 Muirfield Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 5 Muirfield Court offer parking?
Yes, 5 Muirfield Court offers parking.
Does 5 Muirfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Muirfield Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Muirfield Court have a pool?
No, 5 Muirfield Court does not have a pool.
Does 5 Muirfield Court have accessible units?
No, 5 Muirfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Muirfield Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Muirfield Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Muirfield Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Muirfield Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TX
Hickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXHaltom City, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXRichland Hills, TXThe Colony, TXLittle Elm, TXKrum, TXFarmers Branch, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District