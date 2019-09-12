Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

40 W Hillside Pl, Trophy Club, TX 76262 - **We will waive the application fees**



Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,453 sq ft, 2 story home in Trophy Club! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.



(RLNE5079318)